The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $200.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. 10,241,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,768,349. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,050,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

