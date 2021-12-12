The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $200.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
NYSE DIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. 10,241,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,768,349. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,050,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $184,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
