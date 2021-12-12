The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

