The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Sells $2,967,200.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

