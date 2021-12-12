The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lifted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $346.46 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $348.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.58.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.