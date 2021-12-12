The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 735 ($9.75) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 710.83 ($9.43).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 824.40 ($10.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 717.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 831.20 ($11.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.