The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Progressive stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

