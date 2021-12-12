The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of The New America High Income Fund worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

