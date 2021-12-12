The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

