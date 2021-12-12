The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 494,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27,508.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 427.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

