The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First of Long Island worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $508.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

