The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

Boston Beer stock opened at $511.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.02 and a 200-day moving average of $680.56. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.12 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.