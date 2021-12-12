The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.7% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

NYSE BA opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.34. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

