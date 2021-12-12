TFI International (TSE:TFII) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.16.

Shares of TFII opened at C$137.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.26. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$64.48 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

