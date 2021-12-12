Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,872,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

