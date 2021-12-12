TenX (PAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.66 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $12.58 million and $3.66 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

