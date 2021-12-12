Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells $859,521.08 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:THC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

