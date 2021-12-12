Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,279. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

