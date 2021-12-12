Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.