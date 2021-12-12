TD Securities Lowers Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of AI stock opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$607.79 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 94.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.17 and a 52-week high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0269927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.