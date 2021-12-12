TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,622,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

CFLT stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,172 shares of company stock valued at $129,684,549 over the last three months.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.