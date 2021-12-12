TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,227 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Roku worth $22,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.17 and its 200 day moving average is $341.42. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.