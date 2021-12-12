TCW Group Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.98. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.