TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,946 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

