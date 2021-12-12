TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after acquiring an additional 286,945 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $107.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.