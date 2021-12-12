Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $346,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

