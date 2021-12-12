Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.06% of Ameresco worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,238 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,232. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $81.46 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

