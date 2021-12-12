Taylor Wealth Management Partners Decreases Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Postal Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 1.86% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.76 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 million, a P/E ratio of 161.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.