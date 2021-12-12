Taylor Wealth Management Partners Acquires 940 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

