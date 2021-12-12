Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

