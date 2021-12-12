Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $151,620.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TNDM stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

