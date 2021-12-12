Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.74. 25,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 899,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock worth $29,749,964. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

