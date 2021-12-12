Syscoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.01 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $433.97 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00319590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,040,835 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

