Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.24). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

