SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.86). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

