Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $596,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

