Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

