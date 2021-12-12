Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,206,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

