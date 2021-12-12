Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 39,182 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Marriott International worth $118,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

