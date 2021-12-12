Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.95% of Camden Property Trust worth $141,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $174.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

