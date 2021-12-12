Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $124,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.62 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

