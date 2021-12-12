Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,742 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $149,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

Shares of EA opened at $125.64 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

