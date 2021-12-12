Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,628 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $145,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

