Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 403,553 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,553 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $131,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $111,255,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.