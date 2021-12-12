Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 568 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

