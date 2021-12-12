Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 530 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.