Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $47,000 in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

