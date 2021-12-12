Stuart Sackman Sells 1,919 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stuart Sackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82.

ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

