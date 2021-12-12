Strs Ohio Purchases 192,328 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1,417.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,328 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Lyft worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

LYFT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

