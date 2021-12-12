Strs Ohio Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.28% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

