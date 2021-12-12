Strs Ohio Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

EOG opened at $89.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.